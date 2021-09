On 10 and 11 September 2021, the patrols of the Hajdúnánás Motorway Subdivision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters took action against the drivers of overweight vehicles on the M3 motorway in three cases. In one case, the excess weight exceeded 2 tons. The foreign drivers involved in the crime were fined hundreds of thousands of forints by the police and then detained until the violation was terminated and the fine was paid.

police.hu