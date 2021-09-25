Hungary Records Six Deaths, 531 New Infections

Six patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 531 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,873,523 people have received a first jab, while 5,615,273 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 691,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 8,133, while hospitals are treating 438 Covid patients, 54 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 820,078 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,151. Fully 781,794 people have made a recovery. There are 5,839 people in official quarantine, while 6,858,523 tests have been officially carried out.

