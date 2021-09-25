KSH: Deaths Outstrip Births in August

The rate of natural decline in the population decreased by 17% in August, with the number of births increasing by 0.4% and deaths decreasing by 2.7% compared with the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

In the period, 8,178 children were born, 36 more than in August in the previous year, while 9,678 people died, 271 fewer than in the same period in 2020. The number of marriages fell, with 9,249 couples tying the knot, 12% less than in the same period in 2020. KSH noted, however, that there was one weekend less in August this year than in the same month of last year.

In the Jan-Aug period, there were 60,620 births, down 533, or 0.9%, from the same period a year earlier. The number of deaths was 100,591, 16,070 (19%) more than in Jan-August 2020. The rise in deaths and the drop in the birth rate means that the rate of natural population decline was up by 71% compared with the same period last year, KSH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay