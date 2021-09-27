Gasoline prices will break another record this week

Domestic fuel prices will rise to unprecedented heights on Wednesday, writes Holtankoljak.hu.

In the case of petrol, the large trade price increases by HUF 4 gross, and with it the average price per liter. In the case of diesel there will be a rougher increase, the price will increase by HUF 9 gross. Thus, at the end of September, average prices at domestic wells are as follows:

95 petrol: 459 HUF / liter

diesel fuel: 470 HUF / liter.

There can be significant differences in the prices of individual wells.