DK MEP Dobrev Wins First Round of Opposition Primary Election

Klára Dobrev, an MEP of the Democratic Coalition (DK), has won the first round of the opposition’s primary election, the official website elovalasztas2021.hu said. The opposition DK, Jobbik, LMP, Momentum, Socialist and Párbeszéd parties held the first round of their primary between September 18 and 28, to choose the joint prime ministerial candidate for the spring general election.

The first round drew 633,811 voters, and ended with Dobrev garnering 34.76% of the vote (214,319 votes). Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony, supported by the Socialists, Párbeszéd and LMP, came second with 27.31% (168,396 votes), followed by Péter Márki-Zay, a candidate of Mindenki Magyarországa Movement with 20.02% (123,453 votes).

According to the primary rules, a second round is to be held if none of the candidates gets at least 50% of the votes among the top three candidates (with at least 15% of the vote in the first round to be eligible), elovalasztas2021.hu said. Jobbik’s Péter Jakab (14.1%, 86,909 votes) and Momentum’s András Fekete-Győr (3.4%, 20,944 votes) have failed to qualify for the second round.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay