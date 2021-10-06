Hungary Records Sixteen Covid Deaths, 294 New Infections

Sixteen patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 294 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 5,897,432 people have received a first jab, while 5,661,324 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 816,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 8,041, while hospitals are treating 585 Covid patients, 86 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 825,170 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,246. Fully 786,883 people have made a recovery. There are 5,715 people in official quarantine, while 6,988,310 tests have been officially carried out.

