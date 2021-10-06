Teacher Unions Set Up Joint Strike Committee

Hungary’s two largest trade unions of teachers are setting up a joint strike committee in support of their demands for an immediate pay hike and a reduction in their workload, union leaders announced on Tuesday.

Zsuzsa Szabó, head of the Trade Union of Teachers (PSZ), and Erzsébet Nagy, a board member of the Democratic Trade Union of Teachers (PDSZ), said that they would inform the prime minister of their demands later in the day. They added that under the law the government had five days to name their negotiating partners for the strike talks.

