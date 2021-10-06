Hungarian Pavilion at Dubai Expo Draws Nearly 10,000 Visitors in First Days

Hungary’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, a world fair that opened last week, has attracted nearly 10,000 visitors over the first few days of the event, the managing director of project company Expo 2020 Hungary Nonprofit told public media in Dubai on Tuesday.

Andrea Tóth said the pavilion was special both for having been built from wood and for its digital exhibition. “Hungary can be proud of its pavilion, as we have been open for four and a half days here at the Dubai Expo and we’ve had close to 10,000 visitors during this time,” Tóth said. “And it’s not just our exhibition that’s popular with visitors, but our restaurant is also full.” The pavilion showcases Hungary’s mineral, medicinal and thermal waters and its structure draws inspiration from the works of renowned architect Imre Makovecz. It was constructed without using a single drop of water, in line with the expo’s theme of sustainability.

Károly Pintér, executive chef of the pavilion’s restaurant, said that although getting hold of the ingredients needed to replicate the flavours of Hungarian cuisine had been a challenge, the kitchen had managed to put together a menu that is a true reflection of Hungarian gastronomy. Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31, 2022.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay