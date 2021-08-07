PM Gives Interview to Fox News

Hungary rejected illegal immigration during the migration crisis of 2015 because “it was the only reasonable behaviour” to defend the country and its citizens, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview with conservative US channel Fox News.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Orbán said Hungary had the right to make such decisions: “It’s coming from God, nature, all arguments are with us. This is our country, this is our people, history, language, so we have to [protect them]”. “Of course, if you are in trouble and Hungarians are the closest to you”, the state “has to be helpful”, but entering a country without permission is no basic human right, Orbán said. In rejecting migration, Hungary went against most EU countries which “decided to open a new chapter of their history,” Orbán said. This “post-Christian and post-national” new regime is based on the co-existence of various communities, he said. “There is no way to know whether the outcome of this will be good or bad, but I think it is very risky… Each nation has the right to take this risk or reject it. We Hungarians decided not to take that risk,” he said. That decision was at the root of “harsh attacks” against Hungary, and “why my personal reputation is very bad … I’m treated like the black sheep of the European Union personally,” Orbán said.