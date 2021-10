A video was posted on the channel of the Bp-i Autósok Közössége, in which a motorist behaved in an inexplicable way on the M3 motorway between Gödöllő and Budapest. The driver driving the Hyundai was squeezed a car into the inner lane, then braked and got out of his car to teach out the other driver. With this stunt, he endangered not only his own life, but several others.