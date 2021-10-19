Hungary Joins Open Science Initiative

Hungary has joined the open science international initiative which is aimed at making the achievements of research, development and innovation available to all, an official of the ministry of innovation and technology said on Monday.

Deputy state secretary Tibor Gulyás told an event of the National Research, Development and Innovation Office that open science was a novel approach in science communication, based on the principle of transparency and cooperation. It is an innovative method for promoting new results in scientific research with the help of state of the art technology and digitalisation, he added. By joining the scheme Hungary will make scientific research results, documents and information freely available for use, he said.

hungarymatters.hu