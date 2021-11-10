A one-year-old child also died due to the epidemic in Hungary

98, mostly elderly, chronic patients have died, and another 8,434 coronavirus infections have been found in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu reported on Wednesday. They added that 5,981,915 people have been vaccinated in Hungary so far, 5,760,912 of them have received the second dose and 1,4 million 4,300 have already received the third dose.

According to the government portal, the number of infected people in Hungary increased to 923,020. 31,619 people died and the number of people recovered rose to 813,376. The number of active infections is 78,025. The hospital cares for 4,830 coronavirus patients, 463 of whom are on ventilators. There are 32,950 people in official house quarantine, the number of samples is 7,677,571.

The list of the deceased also includes a one-year-old girl with a mental illness as her underlying disease.

According to the map of the site, most people have been registered in Budapest (163,953) and Pest county (127,679) so far. This is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (56,180), Hajdú-Bihar county (49,101) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (48,237). The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna, with 19,310 infected.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.