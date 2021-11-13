Rétvári: Government Helping People Who Want Children

The government aims to ensure that people who want to have children are given all possible support, not just financial, but aid for health interventions for people struggling to conceive, too, a government official said on Friday.

Bence Rétvári, parliamentary deputy state secretary of the ministry of human resources, told a press conference held ahead of the “Natural Child Blessing” conference in Budapest that many potential parents faced not only financial obstacles to conception but health barriers, too. This is why the government is providing 70 million forints each year in support of the Catholic Charity’s “natural conception” project, he said. The methods involved have been tried and tested in other European countries and the United States, and the project provides similar spiritual and lifestyle guidance to help infertile couples, he added.

Bishop Zsolt Márton of Vác County, who is chairman of the family committee of the Hungarian Catholic Episcopal Conference, noted the charity has been coordinating the project that provides a mix of family planning and medical aid for infertile couples since 2018.

Norbert Vajda, the Catholic Charity’s head, said the aim was to bring planned children into the world. Much of the problems and stresses of modern-day living can be addressed through health awareness and by ensuring proper professional help is made available, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay