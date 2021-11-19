Sleet to Be Expected During the Night

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Sleet to Be Expected During the Night

Clouds will thicken during the night. The air cools down a few degrees until dawn, and then slowly begins to get milder due to the warmer air coming in at high altitudes.

 

There will be no frost in the majority of the country, but the air in the Őrség and the Transdanubian hills may temporarily cool down to the freezing point.


At dawn, rainfalls will arrive from the north and northeast. In the northern and north-eastern parts, sleet is expected as temperatures may drop below 0 degrees in many places.


In the mentioned areas, pay special attention to safe traffic in the morning, because we can easily slip!

metkep.hu
pixabay

