The special news was announced by the University of Szeged.

In 2002, two astronomers – connected to the University of Szeged – discovered an asteroid that now bears the name of Katalin Karikó, the university writes in its Facebook post.

In addition to the world-famous biochemist, “space rocks” have been named after 14 other Hungarian personalities, they add. The 1.5-kilometer-diameter “Karikókatalin” orbits the Sun in 3.7 years.

