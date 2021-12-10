A new antidiabetic medicine was developed by the University of Debrecen

The new antidiabetic product, developed by researchers at the University of Debrecen in consortium with industry partners, was presented at the end of the project. The dietary supplement is scheduled to go on sale as early as next year.

The researchers of the University of Debrecen, together with the staff of Variocommerce Kft. And Qlaboratories Kft. The capsule, which provides adequate blood sugar levels, contains, among other things, an herb called fenugreek, zinc, chromium, and red pepper. The effectiveness of the drug has also been confirmed in studies in volunteers.

The dietary supplement is expected to be available within a year.

hirek.unideb.hu