Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Wind and Snow on Sunday

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Wind and Snow on Sunday

It will rain in the east, while there will be dry weather in Transdanubia, but there will be a stormy wind on the back of the cyclone.

 

Another Mediterranean cyclone is coming that promises to be the last in the current line. There may be little rain from the cyclone clouds on Saturday in the southern counties, snow in the Mecsek Mountains and snow on the higher peaks. The north wind is getting stronger during the day. With the center of the Mediterranean cyclone, it will move to the east on Sunday. Its precipitation zone will mainly affect the eastern landscapes, where it is expected to rain in many places, then snow. The stormy north wind can also bring snow.

 

idokep.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

166 Patients Died and 6884 New Infections Have Been Found in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Astronomers Name Asteroid After Katalin Karikó

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Wind and Snow on Sunday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

- Homey flat close to Forum

100 m2 flat for rent
230 000 Ft

93 m2 house for sale
32 000 000 Ft

- Apartment for sale on University Avenue

50 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *