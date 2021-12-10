Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Wind and Snow on Sunday

It will rain in the east, while there will be dry weather in Transdanubia, but there will be a stormy wind on the back of the cyclone.

Another Mediterranean cyclone is coming that promises to be the last in the current line. There may be little rain from the cyclone clouds on Saturday in the southern counties, snow in the Mecsek Mountains and snow on the higher peaks. The north wind is getting stronger during the day. With the center of the Mediterranean cyclone, it will move to the east on Sunday. Its precipitation zone will mainly affect the eastern landscapes, where it is expected to rain in many places, then snow. The stormy north wind can also bring snow.

idokep.hu

pixabay