Hungary Records 39,928 New Covid Infections, 122 Deaths Over Weekend

Altogether 122 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the weekend, while 39,928 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 6,342,496 people have received a first jab, while 6,080,592 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,554,502 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The number of active infections has risen to 191,312, while hospitals are treating 2,921 Covid-19 patients, 176 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,441,385 have been registered with the virus, while 40,944 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,209,129 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay