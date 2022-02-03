Recent government decisions: the vaccination card will continue to be valid

Vaccination certificates will be valid for a longer period of time, with two vaccinations, until May 1, in line with the practice of the European Union countries, said Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, at the Government Information on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyás said that neither Brussels nor the other EU countries had tightened the previous rules due to the appearance of the omicron variant, and the government did not want Hungarians to be subject to more unfavorable rules than other EU citizens.

Gergely Gulyás also reported that according to the majority of virologists, Hungary is at the peak of the fifth wave, and as soon as the number of infections has risen, it is expected to decrease at the same rate.

The virus is spreading significantly faster in the fifth wave than before, but neither the number of hospital admissions nor those of the deceased are approaching those of the previous wave.

MTI