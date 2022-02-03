The University of Debrecen received recognition for its imaging laboratories

The Hungarian Cellular Imaging Laboratory, established under the coordination of the University of Debrecen, and the Hungarian Medical and Preclinical Imaging Laboratory have been recognized as the most outstanding research infrastructures in Hungary. Both laboratories are accredited members of the European Research Infrastructure Consortium called Euro-BioImaging.

The National Office for Research, Development, and Innovation awarded the title “Top 50 Research Infrastructure” to the service laboratories of the Hungarian Cellular Imaging Hungary and the Medical and Preclinical Imaging Hungary, which are a European Research Infrastructure Consortium ( Euro-BioImaging European Research Infrastructure Consortium).

 

