The University of Debrecen received recognition for its imaging laboratories

The National Office for Research, Development, and Innovation awarded the title “Top 50 Research Infrastructure” to the service laboratories of the Hungarian Cellular Imaging Hungary and the Medical and Preclinical Imaging Hungary, which are a European Research Infrastructure Consortium ( Euro-BioImaging European Research Infrastructure Consortium).

