Hungary Records 7,480 New Covid Infections, 100 Deaths

Altogether 100 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 7,480 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,386,416 people have received a first jab, while 6,149,334 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,781,740 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The number of active infections stands at 199,303, while hospitals are treating 4,919 Covid-19 patients, 201 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,746,424 have been registered with the virus, while 43,066 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,504,055 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay