Snowfall is Expected During the Rest of February

Next week starts with frost and snow showers, the wind doesn’t stay away either.

On Monday, weak frosts are expected almost everywhere at dawn, with temperatures ​​around -5, -8 degrees. A winter coat will also be needed in the afternoon, with maxima ranging from just -1 to +7 degrees, and a strong, stormy north wind also spoils the feeling of heat. Winter weather will occur not only in the temperature but also in the form of snow showers. It can snow in the north in the morning, in Transdanubia and in the northeastern part of the country, in the afternoon between the Danube and the Tisza and in Transdanubia, too.

idokep.hu

pixabay