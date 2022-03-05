Hungary Records 3,064 New Covid Infections, 75 Deaths

Altogether 75 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 3,064 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,396,404 people have received a first jab, while 6,173,237 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,816,971 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The number of active infections went down to 137,186, while hospitals are treating 2,961 Covid-19 patients, 127 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,800,046 have been registered with the virus, while 44,286 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,618,574 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay