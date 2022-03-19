Hungary Records 66 Covid Deaths, 3,322 New Infections

Altogether 66 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 3,322 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

So far 6,399,894 people have received a first jab, while 6,181,814 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,831,952 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 238,793 a fourth shot. The number of active infections has gone down to 106,429, while hospitals are treating 2,205 Covid-19 patients, 90 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,824,089 have been registered with the virus, while 44,961 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,672,699 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay