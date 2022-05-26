Yale Awards Honorary Degree to Karikó

Hungarian-born biochemist Katalin Karikó has been among ten individuals awarded honorary degrees from Yale University, the University of Szeged, where she is research professor, said on Wednesday.

An Ivy League research university founded in 1701, Yale said on its website that “Karikó’s personal story of perseverance and resilience, which came to be widely known during the pandemic, has been inspirational to many”. Karikó, the vice president of BioNTech, which has led research on mRNA-based medicine since the 1990s, has played a major role in developing new vaccination strategies which have been used in the fight against Covid-19.

