Vodafone’s Customer Service Will Be Closed for a Week From Monday

Vodafone’s customer services will not work for a week from Monday (11th July) due to the IT transition of the sales and customer service systems; however, home and mobile basic services will still be available without interruption from July 11th to 16th.

According to Vodafone’s information, the service provider is carrying out an IT transition in order to provide more efficient and uniform customer service, which is the last step of the Vodafone-UPC integration.

During the transition, online and face-to-face administration, sales, and some special services (for example, mobile shopping – highway stickers, parking) will not be available either in stores, online, or via telephone customer services. At the same time, they can help with general information and error reporting, and the basic services – home services, such as cable TV, internet and telephone, making and receiving mobile calls, sending and receiving SMS, data usage, and error reporting via the telephone customer service – will be available.



Customers have been notified of the changes directly through several channels, and up-to-date information about the transition.



Vodafone Hungary has more than 3.8 million customers.

MTI

pixabay