Raoul Wallenberg Prize Handed to Individuals, Groups Helping Disadvantaged Communities

This year’s Raoul Wallenberg Prize has been handed over to six individuals and a civil organisation that helps disadvantaged people and groups in Hungary.

Presenting the prizes at the headquarters of Hungary’s Jewish federation Mazsihisz on Tuesday, the Raoul Wallenberg Association recognised Cintia Szajkó, a grammar, literature and history teacher, for her work in teaching disadvantaged students in the village of Tallya, in north-eastern Hungary. János Orsós, a school founder, received the award for his 20-year pursuit of accessible, fair and equal education for Roma children. János Schiffer, a lawyer, received the prize in recognition of his work in the National Association of Victims of Nazi Persecution.

Journalist György Vámos was recognised for opening a memorial room in honour of Carl Lutz, a Swiss diplomat who saved tens of thousands of lives during the Holocaust. Reformed Church pastor Gábor Szabó received the award for his role in promoting interfaith dialogue and cooperation between the Reformed and the Jewish communities in Nagykőrös, in central Hungary. László Tóth, a teacher at Budapest’s Apáczai Csere János Secondary School, received the prize for organising debate circles for young people, with a focus on acceptance and fighting racism. The prize was also handed over to Szeged’s Ethnic Minority Association in recognition of its efforts to promote the cultural values of national minorities. The Raoul Wallenberg Prize, named after the Swedish diplomat who saved the lives of thousands of Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust, was awarded for the 15th time.

