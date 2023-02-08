6.422 million were vaccinated, 825 were infected with the new variant of coronavirus, and 30 patients died last week

The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus is 6,421,643, of which 6,208,513 have received their second, 3,904,693 their third, and 423,023 have already received their fourth vaccination – the Corona Virus Press Center announced last week’s aggregated data on Wednesday.

In the announcement sent to MTI, it was written: 825 new infected people were confirmed in the previous week, thus increasing the total number of identified infected people to 2,193,272 since the beginning of the epidemic.

30, mostly elderly, chronic patients died last week, bringing the number of deaths to 48,707. The number of recovered people is constantly increasing, currently 2,140,795, and the number of active infected has decreased to 3,770.

They also informed that 337 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in hospital, 8 of them are on ventilators.

According to the announcement, the epidemic is currently “moderate” in Hungary, which is also due to the high vaccination rate. They highlighted that the virus continues to pose the greatest threat to the unvaccinated, which is why they are still being asked to get vaccinated.

The booster vaccination is recommended for everyone who received the previous vaccination more than four months ago, they added.

MTI