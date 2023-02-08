The police in Debrecen is looking for thieves

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting criminal proceedings on suspicion of theft. According to the investigation data, on July 8, 2022, around 2 p.m., the man and woman in the video stole nearly HUF 300,000 in cash from a wallet left on a bench in a department store on Füredi út in Debrecen.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who recognizes the man and woman in the video or has information about the crime, contact the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás utca 4, Debrecen) in person, or make a report by phone at 06-52, which is available 24 hours a day /457-040, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu