Viktor Orbán received an American exorcist in his office

Viktor Orbán reported on Father Jim Blount’s visit to Hungary on his Facebook page – reports 24.hu.

The pastor visited the prime minister in the Carmelite monastery.

Welcome to Father James Blount in Hungary!

That’s all they wrote on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s official Facebook page when they shared a picture of him with the American priest.

Jim Blount comes from the American state of Georgia, he came to Budapest for the Szentláng festival.

Searching for Jim Blount on the Internet, the search engine throws up several results that show that he also deals with exorcisms.

Earlier, he also spoke about how the mission of the Catholic Church is to convert people of other religions, and in the future, everyone should live as faithful Catholics.