IKEA recalls fishing toy due to choking hazard

As a precaution, IKEA is recalling the multi-colored fishing toy called Blavingad, the interior design store chain informed MTI on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the small rivets on the toy can come loose, which can cause a choking hazard, especially for small children.

IKEA is asking customers who bought this toy to stop using it and return it. The product can be returned to any IKEA store, the customer will receive the full purchase price back, it is not necessary to prove the fact of the purchase with a receipt or invoice.