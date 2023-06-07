There was an earthquake in Romania, it could be felt on this side of the border as well

The population of Hungary also felt the earthquake that occurred on Tuesday evening in Romania, near Arad, announced the Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory of the Earth Physics and Space Science Research Institute.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.4 kilometers at 8:26 p.m. local time, 24 kilometers from Arad, 50 kilometers from Timisoara, 74 kilometers from Békéscsaba, and 93 kilometers from Resicabánya.

Two weeks ago, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 was detected in the area near the Hungarian border, which was followed by dozens of weaker tremors in the following days and weeks.

The current earthquake could be felt in Cluj and many cities in Romania. Fészke – like the previous earthquake – was near the settlement of Ópálos (Pualis) in Arad county, but it could be felt in almost all counties of Bánság and Transylvania, as well as in Hungary.

The Romanian Emergency Situations Inspectorate (IGSU) announced that the 112 emergency number received reports of minor damage – pieces of plaster and walls coming off buildings – mainly from Arad County, but calls were also received from Szilágy and Máramaros Counties.

On several streets in Arad, pieces of buildings fell onto the sidewalk and roadway, the firefighters are on the scene to assess and repair the damage.

The earthquake was also strongly felt in Timișoara, but no damage has been reported so far.

This year, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake also devastated the neighborhood.