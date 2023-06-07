A man attacked a couple in Hajdú-Bihar County due to a settlement dispute

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor General’s Office brought charges of life-threatening bodily harm and other crimes against a man who attacked the couple over a financial dispute.

According to the indictment, the man and the victim are good childhood friends, the wife is the other victim. The man and the couple lived in a house next to each other. The men have been buying and selling real estate together for a long time, so they bought several properties in the Bedő settlement as well. In connection with the sale and purchase of the real estate, they had a settlement dispute in 2020, which is why an angry relationship developed between them.

On the evening of December 27, 2021, the victims arrived home by car. The man noticed the couple, so he got angry and ran to the husband with a stick lamp weighing more than 1 kg in his hand, and he punched the victim in the head. The wife ran to her partner to protect him, but the attacker also punched the woman in the face. The angry man attacked his friend again, assaulting him several times with his fist and the stick lamp on his head. The victim tried to defend himself but fell to the ground, and then they fell into the drainage ditch together with the defendant who hit him.

The injured man suffered a life-threatening injury, while his wife suffered an injury that healed within 8 days.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County brought charges against the man for the crime of life-threatening bodily harm and the attempted crime of serious bodily harm at the Debrecen Court. The General Prosecutor’s Office proposed that the court sentence the defendant to prison and, as a secondary punishment, prohibit him from practicing public affairs, and confiscate the flashlight used as a tool during the crime.

