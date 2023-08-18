MÁV-START is preparing extra flights for Sunday, August 20, due to the holiday

Due to the Saint Stephen’s Day events, MÁV-Start is preparing for Sunday with extra flights, Mávinform announced on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

They wrote that since August 20 this year falls on a Sunday, there will be no working day transfer, so the train schedule will not change either, but for a more comfortable journey for those returning home from the evening fireworks, MÁV-Start will use the trains with more cars, two or three FLIRT locomotive units and KISS starts with double-decker locomotives.

After the fireworks, the S10 train departing from Déli railway station to Győr at 23:25 will run with several cars; train Z72 departing from Nyugati railway station to Esztergom at 22:21 and train S72 departing at 23:15; Owl train S34 departing from Déli railway station to Keszthely at 10:40 p.m. and Székesfehérvár departing at 11:40 p.m. via Székesfehérvár-Siófok-Fonyód; train S42 departing from Déli pályaudvar to Dunaújváros at 22:50; relief train S70 departing from Nyugati railway station Szobra at 22:37, train S71 departing from Nyugati railway station towards Veresegyház, Vác at 22:00 and 23:05, from Keleti railway station to Miskolc at 22:00, to Gödöllő at 22:05 , train S80 leaving for Füzesabony at 22:55 and Hatvan at 23:55; S50 from Nyugati railway station to Monor at 22:08; relief train Z50 departing via Cegléd to Szolnok at 22:38 and S50 departing at 22:43; Cívis InterRégió departing from Nyugati railway station to Debrecen at 22:28; a passenger train departing from Nyugati railway station to Kecskemét at 22:03, as well as a relief express train departing to Szeged at 23:03, and S60 departing from Keleti railway station to Szolnok at 21:50, 22:50 and 23:55 train.

According to the information, the seat reservation of a train can be tracked in the Elvira timetable search engine based on seat ticket sales, so passengers can choose the trains with seat tickets that suit them and still have free seats.

It is worth buying your tickets in advance as soon as possible, even online, in order to avoid queuing, Mávinform pointed out.

(MTI)