Compulsory redemption fee products will come from January

From January 1, 2024, the mandatory redemption system will start, which affects beverage products with a capacity of 0.1-3.0 liters in plastic, metal or glass packaging. The redemption fee – HUF 50 per bottle – does not increase the producers’ income, but serves to implement more efficient and sustainable waste management, the National Chamber of Agrarian Economy (NAK) told MTI.

According to the announcement, the biggest innovation affecting consumers is that they can purchase products with an increased exchange fee even in the case of non-reusable packaging. It was highlighted that consumers will encounter higher prices in stores due to the redemption fee, however, after the redemption, they can receive this fee in up to three ways.

The Mol Hulladékzágászólji Zrt. (MOHU), which operates the mandatory redemption system, is developing an automatic and manual redemption network with nationwide coverage so that customers can get back the redemption fee included in the consumer price.

The mandatory redemption fee applies to bottles registered by manufacturers and the first domestic importers in the MOHU system and placed on the market after January 1, 2024. These products will be identified with a logo and a new barcode – they write.

The refund is based on reading the new barcodes and registering the product, and the integrity and physical parameters of the packaging are also checked. It was emphasized that it is important to know that the machines only accept intact products with well-read barcodes that retain their original shape for exchange.

The previously manufactured and marketed products will continue to be available until June 30, 2024, and no redemption fee has to be paid for them, but they cannot be redeemed either – points out the NAK.

