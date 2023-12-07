Meteorology: This year’s autumn season was the warmest ever in Hungary

The national average temperature this autumn exceeded the average for the years 1991-2020 by 2.6 degrees Celsius, and at 13.3 degrees it was the warmest since 1901, the National Meteorological Service wrote in the seasonal evaluation published on its website.



Evaluating the data of their measurements, they wrote that the national average temperature of the season was 13.3 degrees Celsius, which is the highest value since the beginning of the 20th century and was almost 0.8 degrees higher than the temperature of the warmest autumn of 2019.

According to the analysis, the average temperature of all three months was higher than average: September by 3.5 degrees, October by 3.4 degrees, and November by 0.8 degrees. September was the warmest, and October was the 3rd warmest since the beginning of the 20th century. The extraordinary nature of September-October is shown by the two-month average temperature approaching 17 degrees, while the previous maximum did not even reach 15.5 degrees.

The average autumn temperature was between 12 and 14 degrees in most parts of the country, but it exceeded 14 degrees in several places in the southern counties. Average seasonal temperatures below 10 degrees only occurred on the highest mountains.

The number of summer days – when the highest temperature reached 25 degrees – was 28 nationally, which is 18 days above the average. Four more than average, a total of five hot days were recorded, when the highest temperature reached 30 degrees. On average, 10 frost days – when the daily minimum temperature is 0 degrees or below – occurred, which is three days less than the long-term average.

According to the analysis, based on preliminary data, the amount of precipitation for the season was 197.7 millimeters on the national average, which is 125 percent of the average for the years between 1991-2020, the climatic norm. In September, the weather was still 38 percent drier than average, then October was already 9 percent wetter than usual, and November precipitation was more than double the average, 118 percent higher than the climate norm, making it the 9th wettest November since 1901.

The least amount of precipitation fell near the southeastern border, while the most fell in Mátra in autumn after spring and summer. In addition to the northern part of the country, the amount of autumn precipitation exceeded 200 millimeters in a larger area in Southern Transdanubia as well.

The meteorological service announced this year’s autumn records, the highest daytime temperature was measured in Kiskunfélegyháza on September 13, 35.0 degrees, and the lowest temperature of the autumn in Zabar on November 26, minus 10.5 degrees.

During the autumn, the most precipitation, 403.5 millimeters, was registered at Kékestető, the least – 125 millimeters – at Dombegyház station.

The most precipitation fell in Kékestető in one day: 80.5 millimeters on October 27.

On October 27, during the passage of the cold front, the wind increased to gales in several directions, gusts of 121 kilometers per hour were measured in Balatonszemes, and a tornado formed near Szentes on the Alföld.

(MTI)