Rainfall and Storms May Arrive on Monday

On Monday, the clouds will move further east, behind which we can expect the formation of cumulus clouds with more or less sunshine, reports Kiderül.

Light rain and showers are expected in the central part of the country in the morning, and then increasingly in the east, the precipitation trend will decrease in the second half of the day, but there may still be showers in some places. In certain places we can experience storms. The northwesterly and westerly winds will pick up in several directions, and will strengthen in some places in Northern Transdanubia. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 9 and 15 degrees. In the late evening, the air cools down to between 4 and 10 degrees.

kiderul.hu

pixabay