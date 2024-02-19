One Person Dies in House Fire in Cigánd

A house caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Cigánd, a man lost his life in the fire, the spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Directorate told MTI.

Dániel Mukics wrote: in the village of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county, one 25-square-meter room of a 90-square-meter house was completely burned. Two were able to escape from the building and were taken to hospital with smoke poisoning, but a middle-aged man with limited mobility died in the fire. The firefighters stopped the flames in 40 minutes and then ventilated the building, which became uninhabitable. The local government will take care of housing the people living there, the spokesperson said.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay