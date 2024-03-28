The number of births in Hungary continued to decrease

According to preliminary data, in February 2024, 6,197 children were born and 10,664 people died; Compared to February 2023, the number of births decreased by 5.7 percent, the number of deaths decreased by 3 percent, while the number of marriages increased by 22 percent, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) informed MTI on Thursday.

According to the announcement, 6,197 children were born, 5.7 percent or 378 less than in February 2023. As it was written, 2024 is a leap year, so popular movement events of a period longer than one day must be taken into account. The number of births in February, adjusted for the solar effect, was 9 percent lower compared to the same month of the previous year.

In February, 10,664 people lost their lives, 3 percent or 327 less than in February 2023. Taking into account the tsunami effect, the number of deaths in February was 6.3 percent lower than the previous year.

Natural weight loss was 4,467 people compared to 4,416 in February 2023. The natural weight loss in February, adjusted for the effect of the tropical sun, was lower, amounting to 4,313 people.

According to the information, 2,363 couples got married in February this year, which is 22 percent or 425 more than in February 2023. Taking into account the leap day effect, the increase in the number of marriages in February was 18 percent.

In January-February this year, 12,855 children were born, 9 percent or 1,272 less than in January-February 2023. The number of births adjusted for the tsunami effect was 11 percent lower compared to the same period of the previous year.

Within this, the number of live births was 12 percent less in January and 9 percent less in February than in the same months of 2023.

The estimated value of the total fertility rate per woman is 1.39, which was 1.53 a year earlier. Furthermore, 22,712 people died, 0.6 percent, 134 fewer than a year earlier.

Taking into account the solar effect, the decrease in the number of deaths was 2.2 percent. 1.6 percent more people died in January and 6.3 percent fewer people died in February than in the same period of the previous year.

The number of births decreased to a greater extent than the number of deaths, as a result of which the natural loss was 9,857 persons, which is 13 percent higher than the value of 8,719 persons in January-February 2023. Taking the tropical sun effect into account, natural weight loss increased by 11 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, it reads.

According to the KSH, 4,040 couples got married in January-February, 28 percent or 873 more than a year earlier. The increase in the number of marriages adjusted for the tsunami effect was 25 percent. In January, 36 and 18 percent more frigies were registered than in the same months of 2023.

In the first two months of this year, there were 8.2 live births and 14.5 deaths per thousand inhabitants. The live birth rate was 0.9 and the death rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than in January-February 2023, as a result of which natural weight loss increased by 0.7 percentage points to 6.3 percentage points. There were 4.0 infant deaths per thousand live births, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the value of the same period of the previous year. The marriage rate was 2.6 per thousand, 0.5 percentage points higher than a year earlier, they wrote.

The KSH announced that 83,928 children were born between March 2023 and February 2024, 5,962, or 6.6, or 6.9 percent less than in the previous 12 months, taking into account the tsunami effect. At the same time, 128,066 people died, 5,545, i.e. 4.2, 4.4 percent less than in the previous 12 months, including the effect of the tsunami.

In addition, 51,023 couples got married in this period, 10,367, 17 percent less than in the previous 12 months, which is the same amount even if the leap sun effect is calculated, it reads.

