Shocking video: this is how the Audi collided with the stationary line of cars on the M7 motorway

Late in the afternoon on Easter Monday, eight cars collided on the M7 motorway near Balatonboglár, thanks to a video we now know how.

The Audi got into the standing line and packed everything on the M7, reports budapestiautosok.hu.

The on-board camera of one of the site’s readers recorded the accident, which has now been made public.

The accident happened late Monday afternoon on the section of the highway leading to Budapest, which was closed. Several rescue units and two rescue helicopters were called to the scene, and the paramedics took two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

(Debreceni Nap)