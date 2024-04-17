Snow fell in several places in Hungary – spectacular photos of the April winter

The cold front that reached our country on Monday brought winter back from the Danube and to the higher points of the North Central Mountains.

Astromet reported that the 882-meter high Írottkő peak in the Kőszegi Mountains had three centimeters of snow on Tuesday morning.

It snowed on Kendig peak, on Hajag peak north of Balaton, on the Nagy-Hideg mountain, and also in Mátra.

As for the continuation, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt., the minimum temperature is usually expected to be between 3-8 degrees and the maximum between 11-17 degrees.

On Thursday, you should probably prepare for very cloudy weather, then the cloudiness will decrease in an increasingly large area, but there may still be sporadic showers. The north wind is accompanied by strong gusts in many directions. The lowest night temperature is 2-8 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is 9-16 degrees.

Variable cloudy weather is expected on Friday, usually with several hours of sunshine, showers in some places, and thunderstorms in some places. In many places, the wind from the north and northwest may become stronger. By dawn, the temperature usually drops to between 0 and 6 degrees, but in places protected from the wind and prone to cold, it can be minus 1 or minus 3 degrees. It will be 10-16 degrees in the afternoon.

On Saturday, the sky will be mostly moderately or heavily cloudy, sporadic rain, showers, and some thunderstorms are likely. The southwest and then the northwest wind will pick up in many places and strengthen in some places. In the morning, it is usually 1-6 degrees, in areas protected from the wind and prone to cold, it can be 0 or minus 2 degrees. 10-17 degrees is expected in the afternoon.

On Sunday, there is usually a chance of moderately cloudy weather, rain, showers, and thunderstorms may occur sporadically. In many places, the northwest and north winds are getting stronger. The temperature rises from 0-6 degrees in the morning to 9-16 degrees.

(Debreceni Nap)