Changeable, windy, but mild weather expected this week

Changeable, typically windy, and mild weather is forecast for the coming week, with daytime highs ranging between 6 and 12 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected in the second half of the week, along with a slight drop in daytime temperatures, according to HungaroMet Zrt.’s forecast.

Monday: The sky will remain mostly cloudy in the morning, but the cloud cover will gradually break up and thin from the west. The likelihood of precipitation will decrease, with light rain becoming less frequent in eastern areas by the afternoon. In the southwestern third of the country, winds will generally be light to moderate, while in other areas strong, occasionally stormy gusts may accompany the west-northwest winds. Highs will range from 8 to 13 degrees, though some areas near the northeastern and eastern borders may experience colder temperatures.

Tuesday: The sky will be mostly clear, but some areas, especially in the northeast or sheltered regions, may see periods of heavier cloud cover or mist. Significant precipitation is not expected. The northwest to west wind will strengthen in many places, with occasional stormy gusts. Minimum temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees, but in wind-sheltered areas, lows may drop to between -2 and 0 degrees. Daytime highs will range from 6 to 12 degrees.

Wednesday: Morning fog patches may develop, but during the day, mostly light or moderately cloudy skies are expected with no significant precipitation. Winds will shift to the south-southwest and may pick up in some areas. Morning lows will range from -3 to +3 degrees, while daytime highs will rise to between 6 and 11 degrees.

Thursday: After morning fog dissipates, partly cloudy skies are expected, but from the afternoon, cloud cover will increase. Precipitation is unlikely during the day, but rain may arrive from the west in the evening. South-southwest winds will pick up in many places, occasionally becoming strong. Morning lows will range from -4 to +2 degrees, with daytime highs between 4 and 11 degrees.

Friday: The sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, with rain spreading across larger areas from the west. Southwest winds will shift to the northwest, strengthening with occasional stormy gusts. Overnight lows will range from -1 to +6 degrees, while daytime highs will be between 3 and 8 degrees.

Saturday: Decreasing cloud cover will allow for intervals of sunshine, but scattered showers or snow showers are possible. Northwest winds may be strong in many areas, with occasional stormy gusts. Morning lows will range from -5 to +1 degrees, while highs will reach between 1 and 6 degrees.

Sunday: Variable cloud cover will alternate with sunny periods, and light rain or showers may occur in some areas. Winds will shift to the southwest and may pick up in places. Morning lows will range from -5 to +1 degrees, with daytime highs expected between 1 and 6 degrees.

