Sunny, dry and cold start to the week with harsh nighttime frosts

The beginning of the week will bring sunny, dry, but cold weather. Daytime temperatures will range between 1-5°C, while at night, severe frosts are expected, with temperatures dropping below -12°C in wind-sheltered, frost-prone areas. A slow warming trend will begin midweek, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, generally clear and sunny weather is expected. Initially, cumulus clouds may disturb the sunshine in the west and southwest, later appearing in the northern regions and the North Transdanubia. By the evening, the clouds will dissipate, and the sky will clear up. No precipitation is expected. East of the Danube, the easterly winds may be accompanied by occasional strong gusts, while in Transdanubia, the wind will remain light to moderate. The highest daytime temperature will be around 2-3°C.

On Tuesday, mostly clear, sunny, and dry weather is expected, though cloud cover may increase at times. The wind will generally be light to moderate. The lowest nighttime temperature will be between -12°C and -5°C, but in wind-sheltered, frost-prone areas, it could drop even further, making for a particularly harsh night. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise to between 1-5°C.

On Wednesday, clear, sunny, and dry weather is expected. The southeast and east winds will remain mostly light to moderate, with occasional strong gusts. The lowest nighttime temperature will be between -12°C and -5°C, but in frost-prone areas, it could be even colder. Another bitterly cold night is expected. The daytime high will range from 2-6°C.

On Thursday, mostly clear and sunny weather is expected, with no precipitation. The southeast and east winds will generally remain light to moderate, with only a few areas experiencing stronger gusts. The lowest nighttime temperature will be between -11°C and -4°C, but in wind-sheltered, frost-prone areas, it could be several degrees colder. The highest daytime temperature will be between 4-8°C.

On Friday, varying cloud cover will allow for several hours of sunshine, with no precipitation expected. The southeast and east winds will remain generally light to moderate, with occasional stronger gusts in some places. The lowest nighttime temperature will range from -10°C to -3°C, but in frost-prone areas, it could be significantly colder. The maximum temperature will be between 4-9°C.

On Saturday, partly cloudy skies will still allow for several hours of sunshine, with no precipitation expected. The southeast and east winds will remain light to moderate, with only occasional strong gusts. The lowest nighttime temperature will be between -9°C and -2°C, with colder conditions in frost-prone areas. The daytime high will range from 4-9°C.

On Sunday, similar weather is expected, with varying cloud cover and several hours of sunshine. No precipitation is expected. The southeast and east winds will remain mostly light to moderate, with occasional stronger gusts. The lowest nighttime temperature will be between -7°C and -1°C, but in frost-prone areas, it could be colder. The maximum temperature will be between 5-10°C.

(MTI)