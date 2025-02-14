The coldest days of winter are coming

On Friday, the sky will remain overcast, but strong winds will bring dry, cold air, and the cloud cover will decrease over the weekend. The highest temperatures will generally hover around 0°C, and harsh night frosts will return. On Sunday morning, in clearer, frost-prone areas, temperatures may drop below minus 10°C – according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, the sky will remain overcast. Initially, rain will dominate, but as cold, Arctic-origin air from the northwest and northeast moves in, rain will turn into sleet and snow in several areas. In Transdanubia, lively north-easterly winds will be accompanied by strong gusts, especially in the northern part of Transdanubia, and by the second half of the day, the wind will also pick up in the northeast. The highest daytime temperature on Friday is expected to be between 1°C and 6°C, but it may be slightly warmer in the southeastern regions.

On Saturday, the cloud cover will gradually decrease from the northwest and northeast, and precipitation will cease. Snow showers or light snow may linger in the southern and central parts of the country, where cloudy conditions could persist throughout the day. The north-northeast wind will be lively and gusty, except in central areas, but during the day, the wind will gradually weaken. The minimum temperature will range from minus 6°C to 0°C, with colder temperatures in clear, wind-protected frost pockets. The highest daytime temperature will likely be between minus 1°C and plus 4°C.

On Sunday, despite occasional thickening of clouds, there will generally be periods of sunshine, though snow showers or light snowflakes cannot be ruled out in some areas. The north-northeast wind may occasionally pick up in Northern Transdanubia and the northeast. The lowest night temperatures will generally range from minus 8°C to minus 2°C, with temperatures dropping below minus 10°C in clear, frost-prone locations. The highest temperatures will range from minus 2°C to plus 3°C.