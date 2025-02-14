Zones are coming – Debrecen’s parking system will be completely renewed

Starting July 1, 2025, Debrecen’s parking system will undergo a complete transformation. Five parking zones will be introduced, each marked with different colors for easier identification by DV Parking Kft.

Within these zones, parking will be paid on all streets. A detailed map outlining the exact boundaries of each parking zone can be found on the www.dvparking.hu website under the Parking Info 2025 section.

RED ZONE

The city center has been designated as the Red Zone, which includes the area bounded by Csapó, Vár, Kálvin tér, Hunyadi, Bethlen, and Hatvan streets, as well as the parking lot behind Aranybika, Piac Street (from the Holló János intersection), Liszt Ferenc Street, and Blaháné Street.

In this zone, semi-annual and annual passes will be available, granting access to all surface parking zones. Additionally, an annual Garage Plus pass can be purchased alongside the Centrum annual pass, allowing parking in all underground garages.

A parking limit will be introduced in the Centrum Zone, restricting parking to a maximum of 3 hours per ticket.

ORANGE ZONE

The Orange Zone (Zone I) covers the area bounded by Petőfi tér, Sumen, Klaipeda, Burgundia, Rákóczi, Honvéd Street, Kiskörút, and Erzsébet Street, excluding the Centrum Zone.

Drivers can purchase daily, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual passes for this zone, which can be used in all surface zones except the Centrum Zone. An annual Garage Plus pass can also be purchased, allowing access to all underground garages.

GREEN ZONE

The Green Zone (Zone II) includes areas bounded by Raktár, Salétrom, Boncz László, Erzsébet, Külső vásártér, Nyugati, Pesti, Böszörményi, Doberdó, and Dóczy József streets, as well as Egyetem tér, Nagyerdei körút, Simonyi út, Bem tér, Hadházi, Nyíl, Rakovszky Street, Benedek Elek tér, Hajnal, and Wesselényi Street, excluding the Centrum and Orange Zones.

Drivers can purchase daily, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual passes, which grant access to the Green, Blue, and Yellow Zones. Additionally, those with a Green Zone pass can buy a monthly pass for the Kölcsey, Nagyerdei, or Sas Street underground garages, but no annual pass is available for these garages.

BLUE AND YELLOW ZONES

Blue Zone (Zone III) : Covers the area around Nagyerdei Park , including: Nagyerdei körút (from the University of Debrecen to the roundabout) Pallagi út (from the roundabout to Vigadó tér) Ady Endre út (from Ködszínház to Nagyerdei körút intersection)

Yellow Zone (Zone IV): Includes the Klinika parking lot along Pallagi út, between the Aquaticum roundabout and Móricz Zsigmond Street.

DV Parking Kft notes that the new zone numbering differs from the current parking districts!

FREE PARKING

Starting July 1, 2025, Debrecen residents will continue to enjoy free parking in the street where their address is registered and its immediate vicinity.

For residents of the newly added areas, mandatory registration begins on June 1, 2025, via www.dvparking.hu.

Conditions for Free Parking: