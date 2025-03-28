Changeable, often rainy weather continues into the weekend

The unsettled, often rainy weather will continue through the weekend. Winds will be moderate to strong at times, with high temperatures expected to range between 9 and 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday and between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, the weather will generally be mostly cloudy or overcast, though in the northern and northeastern regions, the cloud cover may be thinner in the morning, allowing for some sunshine. Rain and showers will become more widespread from the south. The northeastern areas have the lowest chance of precipitation, and the far northeastern border region may remain entirely dry.

Winds from the northeast and east, and from the north in the western Transdanubian region, may be moderate to strong in several areas. The highest daytime temperatures will range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius in the persistently rainy southwestern part of the country, while in the northern and northeastern regions, where the sun may break through, temperatures could reach between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the sky will remain mostly overcast, but in the afternoon, clouds may break up in the eastern regions. Rain is expected across most of the country, though there is a lower chance of precipitation in the northeast. Some areas in Transdanubia may experience significant rainfall. In the afternoon, steady rain is expected to gradually subside from the east. The north and northeast winds will continue to bring moderate to strong gusts in many places. Morning lows will be between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs ranging from 9 to 16 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the sky will remain largely cloudy, though the cloud cover may break up more in Transdanubia during the day. Periodic rain and showers are expected in many areas. The north and northwest winds, especially in Transdanubia, may bring strong to stormy gusts. Morning temperatures will range from 4 to 10 degrees Celsius, warming up to between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

