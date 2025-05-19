Cooler‑than‑average, changeable weather will persist this week

The unsettled pattern continues, with blustery days, showers and thunderstorms. Early in the week daytime highs reach 20–25 °C under several hours of sunshine, but by Friday temperatures drop again to just 13–21 °C. Winds stay brisk, sometimes strong, and the likelihood of showers and storms will only ease toward the weekend, according to HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday – Bands of clouds with intervals of sunshine; many places see showers and, mainly in the east, a few thunderstorms. The southwest will have the most sun and the least chance of rain, and by evening the risk of showers falls elsewhere, too. A fresh north‑westerly to westerly wind may reach gale force in places and near storms. Afternoon highs generally range from 14–20 °C, climbing to 21–24 °C in the southwest.

Tuesday – Plenty of sunshine with fair‑weather clouds, though cloud build‑up becomes marked over the southwest late in the day. A few daytime showers are possible, and an evening thunderstorm may develop in the southwest. The westerly wind occasionally picks up. Lows 3–12 °C; highs 19–24 °C.

Wednesday – Strong cumulus development brings several hours of sun but widespread showers and thunderstorms—fewest in the northeast, most in the southwest. The south to south‑easterly wind can be brisk at times. Morning lows 9–14 °C (even colder in the northeast); highs 20–25 °C.

Thursday – Largely cloudy, though longer sunny periods may break through; whenever the cumulus clouds rebuild, rain, showers or storms can pop up in many areas. A lively west to south‑westerly breeze, locally strong. Minimum 10–15 °C; maximum 19–25 °C.

Friday – Mostly overcast or cloudy with rain and showers widespread and isolated storms mainly in the east. Winds turn north‑westerly and strengthen in many places. Night‑time lows 7–13 °C; daytime highs 13–21 °C—coolest in the northwest, getting milder toward the southeast.

Saturday – Partly cloudy to sunny with no significant precipitation, though the north‑westerly wind freshens at times. Lows 3–10 °C; highs 15–20 °C.

Sunday – Partly cloudy to sunny, dry; the south‑westerly wind may freshen at times. Lows 3–10 °C; highs 17–22 °C.

(Source: MTI / HungaroMet Zrt.)