Heatwave returns to Hungary this weekend

Bácsi Éva

The heatwave will return for the weekend, with temperatures rising day by day. By Sunday, maximum daytime temperatures will range between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius. No precipitation is expected, and winds will generally remain moderate, picking up in some places only on Sunday – according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Friday will bring uninterrupted sunshine and dry weather. Southern and southwesterly winds will mostly be light or moderate, strengthening in some northern areas. The highest daytime temperatures will range between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will be sunny with few clouds, no precipitation, and mostly moderate, variable winds. Early morning temperatures will drop to between 10 and 16 degrees, with daytime highs of 31 to 37 degrees.

Sunday will also be sunny with few clouds. No precipitation is likely, and northern and northwesterly winds may strengthen in some places. Overnight lows will range between 12 and 22 degrees, and daytime highs will reach 33 to 38 degrees Celsius.

(MTI)

