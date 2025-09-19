Sunny, summer-like weather expected for the weekend

The mornings will be refreshing and patches of mist or fog may form at night, but after these clear up, typically sunny, dry, summer-like weather is expected over the weekend. The maximum temperature will gradually rise, reaching between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius by Sunday, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, mostly clear skies are expected in the southwestern half of the country, while further northeast and east, some clouds may occasionally accompany the sunshine, but precipitation is unlikely. The generally westerly airflow will remain mostly light or moderate. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up to between 23 and 29 degrees.

On Saturday, after the morning mist and fog patches dissipate, clear, sunny, rain-free weather is forecast. The south and southeast winds will strengthen in the North Transdanubian region, with strong gusts possible around Sopron. Temperatures will range from 8 to 16 degrees in the morning and between 25 and 30 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, after the morning mist and fog patches clear, similarly clear, sunny, and dry weather is expected. The southeast and south winds will pick up in North Transdanubia and the Southern Great Plain, with strong gusts again possible near Sopron. Minimum temperatures will range from 10 to 18 degrees, while maximum temperatures will be between 26 and 32 degrees.

