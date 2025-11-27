Hungary’s population continues to decline, falling below a historic threshold

For the first time since 1952, the population has dropped below 9.5 million, according to the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office. Between January and October 2025, 60,304 children were born while 102,748 people died, resulting in a natural population decrease of 42,444, marking a further deterioration compared to the previous year.

Demographic indicators have hit negative records across almost every category. In October alone, 5,979 children were born, 10% fewer than the same month last year; before 2025, it had never happened that the number of births in a 31-day month fell below 6,000, yet this occurred three times this year. The total fertility rate has dropped to 1.31, far below the 2.1 level needed to maintain the population.

Although the number of deaths decreased—10,333 people died in October, 6.8% fewer than the previous year—this does not offset the decline in births. Natural population loss continues to accelerate, and according to the statistical office, immigration data do not significantly alter the overall picture.

Marriage rates show slight fluctuations: in October, 4,149 couples tied the knot, 14% more than the same month last year, but over the first ten months of the year, the total number of marriages fell by 0.9%. Looking at a full 12-month period, the number of marriages decreased by 3%.

Statistics indicate that Hungary’s population is shrinking persistently from multiple angles: fewer children are being born, fertility rates are declining, deaths remain high, and marriage is becoming a less attractive life choice. Experts warn that if these trends do not reverse, the country could face another drop of over a million people in the next decade.